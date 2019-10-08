Rapper Offset recently sat down with Hypebeast to share some of his favorite things to bring on the road including a $750,000 engagement ring he received from his wife Cardi B.

From special microphones his pair of Nike Air MAGs (which are currently worth about $50,000 in the resell market), some UNC Jordan 4s, Oregon Jordan 13s, Stussy Nike SBs, and a Louis Vuitton pouch painted with a detailed photo of his wife Cardi B. He breaks down the meaning behind his beloved iced out jewelry which includes rings, ad chains with houses. He also reveals he acquired stake in the gaming organization “Faze Clan,” the number one leading brand in the game industry.

He shares that interesting conversations open because of ‘grown men watch collections’ and reveals the amount of money needed to purchase rare Rolex timepieces. He also mentions he carries $10,000 in cash per day for spending money or relatives who may need something. Check out the video below as Offset shares the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

photo by Dan Garcia