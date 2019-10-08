Preseason kicked off on Monday for the New York Knicks who have a few new additions this season. The 2019 third overall pick R.J. Barrett has been the player Knicks fans want to see after his impressive run on a Zion Williamson led Duke Blue Devils team last year at the collegiate level.

The Toronto born “Maple Mamba” dropped a healthy 17 points against the Washington Wizards and mirrored his college average of 7 rebounds. Barrett’s 17 points tied the game-high in a 104-99 win for the Knicks.

Barrett played a team-high 39 minutes in the preseason opener as Head Coach David Fizdale wanted the new recruit to get as much game experience as possible going into the regular season. Barrett who was a number 1 college recruit out of high school earned great praise from his coach following the win.

“He’s just fearless… When the lights are on, this kid has an edge to him,” Coach Fiz said after the game.

The New York Knicks have a plethora of new pieces this year with the biggest signing in the form of former Pelicans Forward Julius Randle coming off a 21 point per game season in New Orleans.

The six-year veteran signed a 3-year deal with the Knicks during the free agency period. Randle put up 11 buckets with 7 rebounds and 7 assists in his 26 minutes on the floor.

The Knicks and Wizards will meet again at Madison Square Garden on Friday for more preseason action.