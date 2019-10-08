Trump On His Gangster! Blocks the Testimony of Gordon Sondland before Congress

Trump On His Gangster! Blocks the Testimony of Gordon Sondland before Congress

You can keep The Godfather or Scarface, the most intriguing gangsta flick America has ever witnessed is playing out right in front of us! According to CNN, Donald Trump’s administration has made moves to block the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, before Congress. The State Department told Sondland not to testify regarding the Dems investigation to impeach the president. This drew a strong reaction from Democrats. On Tuesday, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said that by stopping Sondland’s testimony the Trump administration was “strong evidence of obstruction.” Now House Democrats are looking to issue a subpoena to make him testify.

Schiff told the press, “The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress.”

Dems are not only looking for testimony from Sondland on the POTUS. Allegedly there are text messages and emails on personal devices that could incriminate Mr. Trump, and those will be subpoenaed too.

The president is calling the shots- like no other Commander In Chief has ever done before. Let’s see how this plays out.