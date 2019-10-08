For all the New Jack City fans who were upset at the news of a reboot of the classic tale of Nino Brown and his drug empire, you are not alone. The man who portrayed Brown, Wesley Snipes, spoke on the news and wishes that it would be left alone.

“I’m not associated with it,” Snipes said to Shadow and Act. “I’ve got nothing to do with it at all. I think some things should be left alone.”

Snipes would detail the film worked because of the subject matching the current time period.

“I don’t particularly like the idea of recreating the drug culture. For what?” he said. “I don’t know. They actually talked to me about doing it and I told them no. If I had a dime for every time I’ve said no! It’s a done deal. It’s a wrap.”

Does Snipes have a point?