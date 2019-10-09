The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards hit your screen on Tuesday and brought performances from Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, YBN Cordae and more. The night also gave the highest honor, the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award to Lil’ Kim.
Along with a set of cyphers, battle rap was ushered into your living room. Below you can check out the full list of winners, performances and more.
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B – “Money”
Hot Ticket Performer
Megan Thee Stallion
Album of the Year
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD
Video Director of the Year
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
J.Cole
MVP of the Year
Nipsey Hussle
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Best Collab, Duo or Group
Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Single of the Year
Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Best New Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Best Mixtape
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
J. Cole – “A Lot”
Impact Track
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
DJ of the Year
Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
Complex
Hustler of the Year
Jay Z
Best International Flow
Sarkodie (GHANA)