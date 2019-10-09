The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards hit your screen on Tuesday and brought performances from Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, YBN Cordae and more. The night also gave the highest honor, the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award to Lil’ Kim.

Along with a set of cyphers, battle rap was ushered into your living room. Below you can check out the full list of winners, performances and more.

Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B – “Money”

Hot Ticket Performer
Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD

Video Director of the Year
Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year
J.Cole

MVP of the Year
Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled

Best Collab, Duo or Group
Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Single of the Year
Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Best New Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby

Best Mixtape
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
J. Cole – “A Lot”

Impact Track
J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DJ of the Year
Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
Complex

Hustler of the Year
Jay Z

Best International Flow
Sarkodie (GHANA)