Check Out All The Winners and Performances From the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards hit your screen on Tuesday and brought performances from Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, YBN Cordae and more. The night also gave the highest honor, the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award to Lil’ Kim.

Along with a set of cyphers, battle rap was ushered into your living room. Below you can check out the full list of winners, performances and more.

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B – “Money”

Hot Ticket Performer

Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD

Video Director of the Year

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

J.Cole

MVP of the Year

Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

Best Collab, Duo or Group

Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Single of the Year

Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Best New Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Best Mixtape

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

J. Cole – “A Lot”

Impact Track

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DJ of the Year

Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

Complex

Hustler of the Year

Jay Z

Best International Flow

Sarkodie (GHANA)

















