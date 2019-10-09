The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday night and some of the wins may have come as a surprise to the viewers.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took home the award for Best Collaboration, Duo, or Group for the “Old Town Road (Remix).” They were up against 21 Savage and J. Cole, Cardi B and Bruno Mars, Travis Scott and Drake, Lil Baby and Gunna, and DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, and John Legend.

When the country artist caught wind of his new award, he took to Twitter to thank the fans for the continuous support. But what took everybody out is when he dedicated his award to Nipsey Hussle.

“Thank you @BET @HipHopAwards for Best Collab win. You kept #OTR at No. 1 for 19 weeks. More importantly, you made me feel welcomed into your home & world. Dedicating this win to Mr. @NipseyHussle – a legend gone way too soon.”

Thank you @BET @HipHopAwards for Best Collab win. You kept #OTR at No. 1 for 19 weeks. More importantly, you made me feel welcomed into your home & world. Dedicating this win to Mr. @NipseyHussle – a legend gone way too soon. — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 9, 2019

Hussle also won the award for MVP of the Year. Do you think he would’ve received this honor if he was still alive?