Chance the Rapper brought his talents to Carpool Karaoke ahead of the release of his Rhythm + Flow show and detailed to host James Corden about tripping with Kanye West and more.

During the trip across the city to get Corden to work, Chano performed “All Night,” “No Problems,” “Hot Shower,” “All Day Long” and even took a dive into Ed Sheeran’s hits with “Cross Me.”

In the conversation, the two talked about Kanye West, including a random trip to Milan.

“Kanye’s definitely the kind of dude that will be like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, then he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet,” Chance said. “And you gotta make a decision right there, like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan, or am I gonna go on this date that I have?’”

You can check out the tunes and the conversation below.