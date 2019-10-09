When John Howard, a white journalist, traveled undercover as a Black man in the 1960s in throughout Louisianna, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia, he engaged in one of the most dramatic social experiments on American culture and documented it in his book, Black Like Me. In six weeks, he gave evidence that racial discrimination is 100X more than mainstream America could ever imagine.

Oh if only they could do this experiment using gender discrimination as a variable….

But they have… and Bravo TV affords folk an upfront seat to this experiment in a new show called In A Man’s World, executive-ly produced by Viola Davis.

The show, like Howard’s experience, follows and documents four women who look to see what is like to see life on “the opposite side.” The Academy Award-winning Special Effects make-up team, Lou and Dave Elsey, and skilled voice and movement coaches, help these woman develops alter egos as men. They live as men for two days and for once get to see if male privilege is real of not. One of these women is Pastor Sabrina McKenzie.

Sabrina McKenzie is a celebrated pastor, business woman, and television personality. Affectionately known as “The Dancing Preacher,” McKenzie is the founder and the Executive Producer of Dancing Preachers International and the Founder of the Liturgical Dance Day. She is the author of two books Dance With A Purpose and Leading In A Man’s World.

Here are her thoughts about her role in the series that is sure to stir up the airways.