Philly Man Wins $8B From Johnson & Johnson Over Drug That Made Him Grow Breasts Like A Woman

Imagine taking some medicine to help you get better, no less get your mind right, and it in turn makes your breast grow larger. Abnormally larger.

According to the BBC, the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will have to shell out a gang of money in damages to Philly man, Nicholas Murray, who took their drug Risperdal when he was a child and it made him grow large breasts. The drug is an anti-psychotic drug that has been used to treat bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and autism. He started taking the drug in 2003, when he he was 10 years old.

His lawyers said that the enlarged breast were not only “painful” but also “humilating.”

A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday awarded him $8B in damages, on top of $680,000 he copped back in 2015. Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary Janssen failed to inform his family that the drug had the potential to develop female breast tissue.

The jury ruled that Johnson & Johnson made a “pervasive nationwide effort to illegally market Risperdal and downplay its very serious risks on a systemic level,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The company is seeking to appeal the decision.