You will soon be able to pick up a biography of the late Nipsey Hussle. The book will detail the life of the Crenshaw rapper who lost his life in a shooting outside the Marathon Clothing Store he owned in Los Angeles back in March.

The book will be written by VIBE founding editor Rob Kenner and titled The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle and published by Atria Books.

“The last time I spoke with Nipsey Hussle, he told me, ‘I ain’t outside giving out jewelry or dropping off bags of money on people, but I’m giving out game,'” Kenner said to Complex. “This book is my attempt to help fulfill that intention.

“He was one of the most fascinating artists of our time, as well as an important activist and thought leader, but he received relatively little acclaim during his lifetime. I wanted to do my part to help set the record straight.”

You can see the biography cover below.