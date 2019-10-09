Despite being close to JAY-Z and RocNation, Rihanna is her own boss and is not about to be doing any of her hit songs at the NFL’s upcoming Super Bowl. In her interview in the November Vogue issue, she shared that although she had been invited to perform at the halftime show, she was cool as a cucumber on the idea.

“I couldn’t dare do that,” she tells the fashion bible. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

“People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal,” she said. “That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist. Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

Rihanna has taken this stance in a move of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who has been basically based and blacklisted after taking a knee in protest of police brutality and racism during the National Anthem in 2016.

Ri Ri, according to Pop Sugar, will also be releasing a 500-plus-page visual autobiography later this month. J-Lo and Shakira will be performing in Miami at the Super Bowl, and JAY-Z is responsible for making it fly.