Safaree and Erica Mena are officially husband and wife.

Yandy Smith uploaded a video on her Instagram story of Safaree performing at his presumed wedding ceremony. He is dressed in an all red suit meanwhile, Erica is dressed in all white embracing her growing baby bump. “You look beautiful! Oh my G-d,” he says in the middle of his performance.

Looks like Safaree and Erica Mena tied the knot today 👰🏽🤵🏽 #twobeestoldme pic.twitter.com/Mr1H7JLnh4 — TwoBeesEnt (@TwoBeesEnt) October 8, 2019

There are a lot of cameras in this short clip so we’re most likely going to see the wedding on an episode of Love and Hip Hop or perhaps a wedding special.

Other L&HH cast members were in attendance including Alexis Skyy, Karlie Redd, Yandy Smith, Johnathan, and more.

Congratulations to the newly weds and parents to-be.