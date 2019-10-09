Sony has officially confirmed its next-generation console will be called the PlayStation 5, as well as when it’s coming out: The PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

The company announced the news in a blog post. “I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment present Jim Ryan. “These updates may not be a huge surprise, but we wanted to confirm them for our PlayStation fans, as we start to reveal additional details about our vision for the next generation.”

Wired got more detail from system architect Mark Cerny. Haptic feedback will come through “highly programmable voice-coil actuators located in the left and right grips of the controller”, which offer more tactile responses than the DualShock 4’s rumble motors currently can. Along with an improved speaker, Wired reports that a modified version of Astro Bot Rescue Mission offers a realistic feel for the surfaces the player-character runs across, with soggy mud and bouncy wooden bridges being communicated through the feeling of the controller.

Sony shared more details on the PS5 in an interview with Wired. The company reassured fans, for example, that the hard drive seen in current-gen consoles is out, and a faster, more efficient solid-state drive is in. More new details include:

The PS5 will include a disc drive for physical games and 4K Blu-rays.

PS5 discs will have a capacity of 100 GB.

Game installation is mandatory, but the console will allow you to just install a multiplayer campaign, for example, or install the entire game and then delete the single-player portion once you’re done.

The controller “doesn’t have a name yet,” but contains an improved speaker, USB-C connectivity, and a larger-capacity battery.

“There is ray-tracing acceleration in the GPU hardware,” says Mark Cerny, lead system architect.

The new UI will allow you to see more details on what you can play at any time, as well as more on what your friends are doing.

Bluepoint Games, the studio behind remakes such as Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, is working on a PS5 game that it says is a “big” one.

Sony has not yet shared what the PS5 will look like, nor its precise release date or price point. Earlier this year the company did state it was working on a new PlayStation but stopped short of confirming a release window or name, so this is the first time those details have been confirmed.