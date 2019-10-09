The pro wrestling world is full of exciting events and movement. Now we have another event to report because Master P is in the wrestling game.

Master P has purchased House Of Glory wrestling. The rapper was very happy to discuss this announcement and talk about his “new lifestyle of the elite.” That is a very interesting choice of words.

Master P announces he is the new owner of @HOGwrestling. pic.twitter.com/U9txKeoXdS — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 8, 2019

We’ll have to see what Master P can do with HOG as he merges hip hop and pro wrestling. Master P has a lot of things in the pipeline to show that he is still a mogul working on advancing his empire.

He says Vince McMahon is in trouble because this will be a whole different league. We’re intrigued.

The company has a bit of prestige about it too, having featured the likes of The Hardy Boyz and Ricochet from WWE, as well as AEW’s Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, and Ortiz & Santana.

“Our new lifestyle of the elite and wealthy tv show is called “Miller’s Family Treasures” and we are making history by bringing Hip Hop to wrestling,” he also wrote on Instagram. “We don’t own the NFL, NBA, or MLB but we do own House of Glory aka “HOG”. Join the movement

House of Glory’s next event will be on 11/16 in Queens, NY titled “No Limit”. The title of the event seems fitting as Master P’s record label is “No Limit Records”