Following the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album Over It, in addition to a cool collab with Jhene Aiko & 21 Savage for the remix to “Triggered” last week, R&B newbie Summer Walker is keeping her trailblazing momentum going by debuting a new music video for the Bryson Tiller-assisted lead single “Playing Games.”

Although her Trapsoul collaborator doesn’t make a physical appearance in the Christine Yuan-directed video, Summer handles things quite well on her own with sheer savagery. Actually, Bryson probably got off easy by skipping this shoot judging by the fate of every male that makes a cameo. From one dude being suspended from the ceiling by ropes to knives being thrown at the dome of another, the Last Day of Summer songstress proves that she is not, as the song title suggests, about playing games. We wouldn’t recommend testing her on that either.

Watch the music video for “Playing Games” by Summer Walker above, and listen to her new album Over It right now on all streaming platforms.