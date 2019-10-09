Keeping up with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s recent legal troubles have been both exhausting and entertaining at the same time.

When the Brooklyn rapper and his clique consisting of the Nine Trey Bloods were taken down by the Feds last year, he decided to cooperate with the cops in exchange for less jail time. He already took the stand, and all his co-defendants were found guilty and will be sentenced.

It was announced that the “GUMMO” rapper was getting sentenced in January 24, 2020 but after his attorney requested a plea deal, Complex reports that his sentencing was moved up to December 18, 2019. Which means the rapper may be out of prison in time for Christmas.

Tekashi 6ix9ine took the stand for three days and name dropped all his co-defendants. Other names he mentioned include Trippie Redd, Cardi B, Jim Jones. He spilled all the tea about robberies and shootings he was involved in, including the hit he put out on Chief Keef.