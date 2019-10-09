The Source Teams Up With Video Music Box For Rolling Loud Pre-Roll Party And Brings Pop Smoke To Harlem’s Mist

The Source Teams Up With Video Music Box For Rolling Loud Pre-Roll Party And Brings Pop Smoke To Harlem’s Mist

In a special Rolling Loud kick-off pre-party, The Source will team up with Ralph McDaniels’ Video Music Box to bring Brooklyn Trill star Pop Smoke to Mist Harlem on Oct. 10, 2019. Other artists confirmed for this night of straight up Hip-Hop fun are SKYXXX, Ayleks, Cokah, Smooky Margiela, London Hill, Mariahlynn, Moe Money, Jaquae, 2 Milly and special guests.

With Video Music Box being the oldest Hip-Hop video outlet and The Source being the oldest Hip-Hop publication, their collective 65 years of experience allows the privilege of dubbing what’s hot and what’s next. So this pairing with Rolling Loud, as the springboard for this amazing weekend of RAP–sody!

Tickets on sale now!