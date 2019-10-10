Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, announced in March that he was suffering with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Although it was recently announced that he was near remission, he has to go for another round of chemo in September.

He admitted that taping the new season will be difficult as he undergoes treatment because his skills “have started to diminish,” as per an interview with CTV. He has developed cold sores which makes it difficult for him to speak and enunciate properly.

“I notice those things and I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience who notice also,” the 79-year-old host said. “But they’re forgiving.”

Alex Trebek’s contract runs until 2020 but his decision to walk away from the show will be up to him. “I’m not afraid of dying,” the 79-year-old said. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid that?”

“One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral, as a part of a eulogy, is ‘He was taken from us too soon.’”

