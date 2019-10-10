In her opening remarks at the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch, Angela Bassett said she “thanks God for sanctuaries like the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House.” The 911 star also opened up about her personal experience with sexual assault.

During the red carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bassett recalled the time a man her mother was dating used to come into her room at night and take advantage of her by touching her breast.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t a complete assault, it was fondling, but it was devastating enough for a child who’s 12 or 13. And thankfully to have a mother who could tell as soon as light broke that this happened and for her to expel him. she continued, that she heard me, believed me, and did something about it was so empowering for me as a young teen, as a young woman.”

Bassett also said she is raising her children to understand no means no, “you just want them to be aware.”

“They’ll be in situations one day, and when a girl says no, both to him and to her, she means no.”