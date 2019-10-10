Legendary Hip-Hop artist Big Boi and Budweiser have tag-teamed for a limited-edition Big Boi Tall Boy 25 oz. can.

The new can features Big Boi representing Atlanta to the fullest – in an ATL cap and a fur coat, along with additional hidden gems for Hip-Hop enthusiasts.

The Budweiser Big Boi Tall Boys are available today, exclusively in Georgia.

“Wherever my career has led me since I started out almost 25 years ago, I’ve always stayed true to Atlanta and proudly repped the city each step of the way,” said Big Boi. Budweiser and I are bringing the Budweiser Big Boi Tall Boys here to thank the city and the fans who have supported me since the beginning.”

“First and foremost, we’re fans of Big Boi. We admire his influence on music culture and how he put southern rap on the map,” Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser. “In light of his upcoming new album, we took our beloved Tall Boy and redesigned it to honor him. Big Boi Tall Boy…rolls right off the tongue.”

References on the can include the line “Cooler than a polar bear’s toenails” from “ATLiens” and “The Song of Chico Dusty” written under Big Boi’s image.

You can also get a chance to drink beer with Big Boi if you are in Atlanta on Sunday, November 9. If fans want to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to attend his Atlanta event, they just need to take a photo with their Big Boi Tall Boy can in their hands, share on Instagram or Twitter and tag @BudweiserUSA using the hashtag #BigBoiBud and #sweeps.

Check out the can below.