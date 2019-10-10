DaBaby has the number one album in the world with his latest release Kirk. Part of his celebration included a House Party hosted by Spotify’s RapCaviar in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The event was hosted at [email protected] and brought the house party feel to the venue with photos of the “Suge” rapper from growing up in Charlotte along with southern comfort foods, drinks named “Baby on Baby” and “Kirk,” and unique rooms dedicated to the rapper to create a unique home experience.

DaBaby would also perform some of his hits like “Next Song” and “Suge,” jumping into the crowd and interacting with fans.

Fans would also go home with RapCaviar x DaBaby tees to celebrate the moment.

You can see pictures from the night below.