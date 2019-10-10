The Queen and Slim soundtrack will be release next month via Motown Records. The label released the project’s lead single “Collide” by Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG and the visuals which was shot in London.

he 17-song soundtrack features new tracks by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack X Mereba, Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG, Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd, plus classic songs by Roy Ayers, Bilal, Mike Jones and others. Blood Orange composed the film’s score and is featured on the soundtrack.

The film, from GRAMMY-winning director Melina Matsoukas and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, is due in theaters November 27th.