Rihanna did an interview with VOGUE recently and confirmed that she did in fact turn down an offer to performing during the Super Bowl halftime performance last year in support of Colin Kaepernick. “I couldn’t dare do that,” she said in a recent story she said. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.”

Many began praising Riri for being a “real one” and standing with Kap, especially since JAY-Z announced his controversial partnership with the NFL recently. People are accusing Hov of turning his back on the former quarter back, although he has refuted these claims.

But The Blast reports that the singer made those comments without knowing the Roc Nation head honcho was partnering with the league. Sources say she had “no idea” they were in negotiation to begin with.

Which is believable, because Jigga moves in silence. Plus, Rihanna is still signed to Roc Nation so it wouldn’t make sense for her to be throwing shade.