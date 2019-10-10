Romeo Miller stars in a new film titled Game Day alongside Elizabeth Alderfer. He calls it a passion project because he filmed it two years ago, and after positive feedback at film festivals he finally brought it to life in the big screen.

Game Day tells the story of the brilliant but self-centered tech whiz Ricki (Alderfer) who convinces the basketball-savvy teen Lucas (Miller) to coach her when her professional and personal life is left in ruins. Discovering that success at her new job depends on becoming a team player in the office and on the company’s, up till now, all-male basketball team, she enlists Lucas’ help in a desperate attempt to save her job and her future – an experience that ultimately changes both of their lives forever.

Romeo told The Source all about his role as a High School student in the comedy-drama, working with his father on the film’s soundtrack, and their luxury shoe brand, Moneyatti.

Check out the interview in full below and be sure to catch Game Day out now in theaters.

Congratulations on your new film, Game Day. Can you tell your fans about your role?

The thing with this Game Day movie it was night an overnight process. We filmed this movie maybe a few years ago. It was doing well in film festivals and now it’s coming to life in movie theaters. And what I love about this project is it’s an independent film. So it’s a lot of grit, a lot of hard work. And that’s why this movie is one of my favorite projects that I’ve done because you can see it on camera. The movie Game Day is bringing different worlds together. The main characters come from two different worlds but this game of basketball brought together two people that would’ve never talked to each other in the street. And it shows you how powerful life is, and how powerful a sport can be. Even in real life sport brings so many cultures together. And that’s what this film is about. You never know who’s who or who’s going through something until you get to know them. That’s what I love about this project. It’s so much bigger than basketball. Basketball shaped my character. Playing in sports knowing that I can not only rely on my own talent, but I can rely on my team. You’re only as strong as your weakest link. And for me it was amazing because as an actor you want to be able to do films with so much passion. I’m excited that it’s finally coming to life.

Yeah I saw the one minute trailer, and it looked interesting. Did they force you to cut off all your facial hair?

[Laughs] I had to go back to High School. Lucas is a great kid, smart, and super talented. But he lives in a tough environment in Chicago and a lot of people don’t make it out. It kind of reminds me of my Pops situation being from the Calliope Projects. You know it’s so much harder just to make it out because of your environment. A lot of people don’t get to see that side. In the movie, somebody may think they’re having a bad day and then my character Lucas, I couldn’t even leave my house until they stopped shooting outside. There’s a lot of little kids really going through this and it’s important for them to know that you can be bigger than your environment. One being being my pops Master P.

Towards the end of the trailer there’s a song playing. Was that you on it?

Yeah so me and my pops made the music for the movie. What I always try to tell people out there is when you have a talent, don’t just rely on that one talent. Do as much as you can. And with me, if I’m going to produce something I’m going to try to star in it too, and work on the soundtrack too. And that’s where me and my dad came together which was the easiest process because I record one hundred songs every year. I just don’t put them out.

Oh wow that’s interesting to know that you still find time to record with everything that you’ve got going on. How come you don’t release them?

So I was the biggest music star once upon a time. So I know what it takes to be that. To really succeed you have to really put 110%. Music is like an end game. You’ve got to be ready to travel. You got to be prepared to go on tour, and I’m at a point in my career where I did that already. I got Emmys, I got Billboard awards, I want an Oscar next. So for me it’s just a process that so time consuming. I think at the end of this year I’ll have time to do music the way I really want to. But it’s different from doing a soundtrack and working on another album. I film so much, on top of all my brands and my philanthropy work, I just gotta cut out a lot of time for music. Which I’ll probably do at the end of this year.

What can fans expect on the soundtrack?

The soundtrack is a vibe. The movie is a comedy and a drama so you’re gonna get a little bit of everything. You have some songs that are serious, some that are uplifting. I just call it gumbo: It has a little bit of everything.

I see you and your dad are preparing to release your own luxury footwear called the P1’s. How’d you guys come up with the design?

The name of the brand is Moneyatti. Me and my dad always think outside the box right. We spend so much on designer clothes and shoes, why can’t we create our own. So we were in Italy one day and was like ‘look we might as well use our connections to design our own shoe and the feedback has been amazing. The shoes aren’t just stylish, they don’t just pop out, they actually feel really good. My favorite shoes are Moneyatti shoes because it makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud and it’s owned by us. So if they could do it, we could do it too. And that’s what our careers are about. We want to show young people if you choose to believe in yourself you can do anything. It might not happen in a day but our slogan is: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” That’s been my slogan since I was a little kid because I do realize all great things do take time. But if you do believe it’ll happen one day. And our new designs, the P1s, I mean I’m not being biased but it’s the best sport shoe out there. It’s hand-crafted, it’s built literally piece by piece. It has the gum bottom. It has glow in the dark laces if you’re running or jogging in the night. It has a splash of neon in there. You know … This shoe is like a space ship. Michael Jordan taught the world we can fly, we’re trying to teach the world you can soar.

I like that. I saw you wrote on Instagram “The big companies tried to buy us out but we stayed the course.” Can you say which companies tried?

I can’t speak on that but it’s just like our careers; When I was younger, big companies wanted me, Lil Romeo, to sign a major label deal. So anytime you’re stumbling upon greatness or you have a great product the competition is always going to want to buy you out. It’s not a bad thing because people are offering a lot of money. But at the end of the day, I would never forget what my dad told me, when he was about to sign a record deal, Jimmy Iovine offered a million dollars and he only had $500 in his pockets. And if someone is going to offer you that much money, how much do you think you’re really worth? So we’re just gonna stay the course. We’re gonna keep doing this. We’re almost already sold out from pre-orders.

I wrote about Big Poppa Burgers last week. What was the inspiration behind the burger business?

To be honest, I’m more of an investor. But it comes from my dad’s grandfather who used to make amazing burgers for my father and his family and he passed it on. And my pops would be at the house cooking burgers. So for me it was like why don’t we invest in something we’re passionate about. We might as well give it to the world and not just at family barbecues. So for me it was more of an investment. I do investments here and there in property and things and it’s more a family tradition that I wanted to bring to life.

We’ve talked about so many of your business ventures and we didn’t even get through half. Last week Forbes released their Hip Hop Cash Kings list. How come there was no mention of the Miller family?

We’re not really in the business for man. We’re independent. I was an independent artist my entire life. People don’t take that into consideration, they think I’m just Master P’s son. Everything I accomplished was independent. I was at the top of the top as an independent artist. You got to realize how much harder I have to work and it’s a hundred times harder to get to the top of the game when you’re not using other people’s resources. My dad and my family will never fully get the roses we deserve, but at the end of the day we don’t live for man, we live for G-d. All the praise people live for, we don’t live for. That’s why all our businesses are set up to give back and to help. We make so much money we just give back millions to the community. I want to make billions just to give it all away. If I made a billion dollars today I would give it all away to the underprivileged and the youth who really need it to really make a change in the world. My dad looks up to Muhammad Ali, and he was more than just an athelete. And my dad looks at it like we’re more than just entertainers, so what people or press say don’t matter. We don’t live for man we live for G-d and no matter how high or high low, if you have G-d as your anchors you’ll always be good.