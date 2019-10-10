The Centers For Disease Control is now reporting that there has been a shocking rise in STDs across the United States since 2018.

According to a Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combined cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have risen in the United States over the past five years. The most recent report analyzed STD data for the year 2018 and reports a total of about 1.8 million cases of chlamydia infection were reported to the CDC last year, making it the most common notifiable condition in the United States.

Last year, rates of chlamydia cases by state ranged from 198.2 cases per 100,000 people in West Virginia to 832.5 cases per 100,000 people in Alaska, according to the new report. The rate for the District of Columbia was 1,298.9 cases per 100,000, the report found.

The report also found that a nationwide total of 583,405 cases of gonorrhea were reported to the CDC last year, making it the second most common notifiable condition in the United States. Rates of reported gonorrhea climbed 82.6% since a historic low in 2009, the report found.

A rise in the prevalence and incidence of STDs can come with serious public health consequences and concerns, including infertility, drug-resistant gonorrhea and congenital syphilis, which can cause infant death.

“We’ve seen increases like the nation as a whole has seen increases. We’ve seen some recently bigger jumps and there’s a number of factors to which we attribute that,” said Michael Kharfen, senior deputy director of the HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD and TB Administration at the DC Department of Health, who was not involved in the new CDC report.

