There appears to be tension between T.I. and Iggy Azalea even though they haven’t worked together in years.

The veteran rapper was instrumental in her getting her feet wet in the music career but he started to fall back from her when controversy began to follow after she referred to herself as a “runaway slave master.”

Tip was discussing his Top 50 rappers on his podcast ExpediTIously, and caught some heat for omitting Nicki Minaj and his reasoning.

“Before anyone takes TI’s opinion on female rap seriously, never forget him co-signing the runaway slave master,” the person tweeted, mentioning Iggy’s controversial “D.R.U.G.S.” lyrics. “T.I.’s issue is Nicki f*cked up his money. He propped a white girl up in 2013 hoping that her privilege would make her a superstar by way of rap and it almost worked until Nicki crushed her into dust.”

Iggy quickly responded and said she wanted no parts of that drama. However, there was still static after T.I. confessed that signing the Australian rappers was one of the biggest mistakes of his career. “I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” T.I. said. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

Iggy Azalea clapped back at him in a since-deleted tweet. “Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaooooooooo. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.” Whew chile.

We’re going to pop some popcorn as we wait for him to respond, if he ever does.