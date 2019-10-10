Do you think Tekashi 6ix9ine would be able to make a comeback after being labeled a rat?

The disgraced rapper just re-signed a deal with his former label, 10K Project, as per Honey German. He has to release an English and Spanish album under this $10 million deal.

We recently reported that 6ix9ine has been reaching out to music producers, as per a music industry source. The Brooklyn native is in talks with a rising New York producer and someone from his team paid for two exclusive beats. “It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home,” the source said.

His sentence date was pushed up to December 18th of this year, so he might be home just in time for Christmas.

Are y’all listening to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new music?