It’s hard to tell where Tekashi 6ix9ine will be on this day next year, but he’s hoping that it’ll be out of jail and he’s already working on his DUMMY BOY follow-up.

We recently reported that his sentence date was pushed up to December of this year, so the disgraced rapper may be home in time for Christmas. He allegedly declined witness protection to continue his music career, and these recent reports suggests that it’s true.

Page Six said 6ix9ine has been reaching out to music producers, as per a music industry source. The Brooklyn native is in talks with a rising New York producer and someone from his team paid for two exclusive beats. “It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home,” the source said.

Do you think Tekashi 6ix9ine will be able to pick up where he left off after being labeled a rat?