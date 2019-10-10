In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Perry shared that his studios will include a compound for displaced LGBTQA youth, trafficked women, and homeless women where they can get trained in the film business.

“Having a compound that is a beautiful place right here somewhere on this 330 acres, where they are trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there is a daycare, there are all of these wonderful things that allow them to reenter society and then pay it forward. That’s what I hope to do. “

Tyler Perry made history last weekend as the first and only black man to own a studio. Tyler Perry Studios, which has always been apart of the film directors’ dreams, has 12 sounds stages each named after prominent Black men in women in the entertainment business including Oprah, Spike Lee, and the late Diahann Carroll. As we previously reported, Tyler Perry Studios is bigger than Warner Brothers, Walt Disney Studios and Paramount studios combined. Everyone from Beyonce to The Clintons showed up to help Perry celebrate this major accomplishment.