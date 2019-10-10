Social media was in a frenzy once again after Gucci Mane highlighted a Top 50 Atlanta rappers list, which ridiculously ranked him at the No. 13 spot after JID and Offset.

Waka Flocka wasn’t mentioned in the list but he clearly saw it. The rapper hopped on Instagram to first clarify that he doesn’t even belong on the list because he was born in Queens, New York and to slam its importance. “Aye, look man. All that, that list everybody doing and sh*t. That little rap list sh*t. Look man, I don’t wanna be on that sh*t. First of all, I’m not from Atlanta,” Waka said. “I was born in Jamaica Queens, New York, so I can’t be on that list. If you wasn’t born in Atlanta, why the f*ck you on [this] list. But I will say this, n*gga. The sound of hip hop today is ’cause of Waka Flocka. These beats are ’cause of me.”

Waka Flocka doubled down and said the obsession with someone being No. 1 only happens in Hip Hop and isn’t displayed in other genres. “I don’t see n*ggas in the EDM world saying who the number one this, or in the pop world. Why every time it come to our community, we gotta compete to be number one? F*ck being number one, bruh. Who get most money on shows? Who got ice? Who doin’ sh*t for they community? Who really was broke five years ago and really up like f*ck? N*gga, you number one. Who really knocking out these shows? C’mon, bruh. That’s really number one, my boy. Stop lettin’ that list get to y’all n*ggas head. That sh*t lame.”

