Wale Says He Lost $1 million, Friends and Nearly His Sanity Since His Last Album

Wale is dropping his new project Wow… That’s Crazy on Friday and leading up to its release the MMG rapper is opening up about struggles he faced after his last project. The “On Chill” rapper claims that he lost over $1 million on “legal stuff” after the release of his last studio album Shine.

More importantly, the DMV lyricist says that he lost friends and nearly lost his sanity in what will probably be further revealed in his new album.

I been an open book to y’all on here for better or worse .. I been through so much since my last project … I lost over an M on some legal stuff . I lost friends and almost my sanity . But y’all held this thing together … tonight I release this balloon 🎈 🖼 — Wale (@Wale) October 10, 2019

Coincidentally, or maybe not, Wale is dropping his 6th album on #WorldMentalHealth day as he acknowledged on social media Thursday morning. Wale has always been an advocate for mental health and has never been afraid to address his personal struggles. Following the release of Shine, Wale was let go from Atlantic Records and later signed with Warner Bros.

Be kind have empathy . https://t.co/lCdv0mUbiG — Wale (@Wale) October 10, 2019

Wale will be performing in Philadelphia Thursday night as part of his Everything Is Fine Tour. The artist will likely be tweeting a bunch before the album drops and it’ll be interesting to see how revealing this album will be.