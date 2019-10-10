Wendy Williams was discussing the Amanda Seales controversy when she got kicked out of the Black Emmys Party, and the host took the time out to jog down memory lane.

“I want to tell you something, and this is a real story, and it will be played out in my Lifetime biography which comes out in February,” she said. “Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my ass in front of the radio station. Fact! I finished my air…” she said as she seemed to tear up. “I finished my shift, round up my headphones, put my bag [on] my arm. See everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk.”

She explained that this went down while she was dating her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, and as they exited the station, Total was ready to put the paws on her.

I find this girl group, jump out of a gypsy cab, to come after me,” Wendy said. “To beat my ass! For what? You know what I said was true. You all were broke and you were living in the projects, and that was that.”

If you didn’t know she was referring to Diddy and the all-girl group under his record label, Bad Boy, then you are probably under the age of 25 years old. But Wendy Williams has told this story before and wasn’t afraid to mention names then.

Apparently we’ll get to watch it play out in her upcoming biopic slate to be released in February.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f5dpP2eCCmFu4LMHnTanQ?feature=embeds_subscribe_title