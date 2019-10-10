The cast of Matrix 4 has a new star. Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played Black Manta in 2018’s Aquaman, is set to star alongside returning actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss, according to Variety.

Variety’s sources report that Abdul-Mateen and other actors met with director Lana Wachowski over the past week, with Abdul-Mateen emerging as the director’s final choice.

Abdul-Mateen also previously starred in Jordan Peele’s Us as main character Adelaide’s father, in Baywatch as a police officer that rebuffs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s actions, and as W.D. Wheeler in Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman. Abdul-Mateen also had starring or minor roles in Black Mirror’s “Striking Vipers” episode, The Get Down, The Handmaid’s Tale, and in the upcoming Watchmen HBO series. Abdul-Mateen is also slated to play Candyman in the 2020 Jordan Peele adaptation.

We don’t yet know which character Abdul-Mateen will be playing, and sources haven’t told Variety anything either, but the previous reporting has indicated that Matrix 4 will feature younger versions of Neo and Morpheus.

The film is being directed and written by Lana Wachowski. Fellow sister and filmmaker Lilly Wachowski is notably absent from the film’s production. The pair directed the original Matrix trilogy, which quickly became a cultural cinematic touchstone.