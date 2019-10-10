Yes, it’s only preseason, but Zion Williamson is confirming what people believed he would be at the professional level. The former Duke Blue Devil led the team with 29 points in the Pelicans win against the Bulls on Wednesday night with Zion shooting 12 for 13 from the field.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina native also added 4 rebounds and 4 assists in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Pelicans were able to display some fast past transition offense as expected with the addition of Williamson and Lonzo Ball. Ball only had 2 points but dished 9 assists in his 18 minutes of play. Ball also nabbed 4 steals.

8 assists for Zo and 16 points for Zion already in the 2nd quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/z3glQD9fWd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 10, 2019

At the other end of the court was rookie guard Coby White who Zion knows well from collegiate play. The former Tarheel dropped 13 points off the bench on 6-15 shooting. White displayed the athleticism that earned him that 7th overall draft position to the Chicago Bulls.