DJ Akademiks had time today. Recently Ak has been standing up for himself and making sure he takes care of anyone who came for him. It started with Nicki Minaj but now is extended to YesJulz who tweet and deleted a “clown” insult to the personality and also seemed critical of his desire to produce a 6ix9ine documentary.

In response, Ak made it known he was originally staying out of her issues that revolved around being a culture vulture and allegedly sleeping her way to the top. He let the clip fly now though.

Was finna blast a lil bitch on here who i seen tried to subtweet me recently .. she deleted the tweet talking crazy tho. good. I dont fw u industry niggas. I got dirt on all of u. just leave me alone. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 10, 2019

I dont subtweet either.. @yesjulz.. w/e u commented bout me EP’ing a 69 documentary recently.. Suck a dick. All u industry.. thats my Comment for yall. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 10, 2019

and let that be known.. any bitch ass nigga.. or hoe.. who got comments about me EP’ing a 69 documentary.. but dont got the same words about 50 cent who also doing content relating to that.. SUCK A dick. aint finna let none of u niggas try to lean on me like im some weak fence — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 10, 2019

Akademiks may have taken it a little bit too far after he posted her leaked sex tape. He would receive a response from Julz on Twitter.