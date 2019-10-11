Cinderella is set to become a musical that will star Camila Cabello, Pose star Billy Porter is currently in negotiations to join her.

The new version of the film would come from Sony pictures and would place Porter in the role of Cinderella’s fairy godmother.

Variety details Cabello joined the project in April and Kay Cannon, who directed Blockers, will write the script. Cabello will assist in the music for the project. The Cinderella reboot will be a musical that sticks true to the traditional tale of the film.

Last month, Porter won his first Emmy Award in the lead actor role for his role as Pray Tell on Pose. He will also return to the series for the third season and will also be in a comedy next year titled Like a Boss, which he will star alongside Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne.