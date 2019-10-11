Colin Kaepernick has been blackballed from the NFL for the past three years ever since he started his peaceful protest against police brutality on the field.

His team of representatives, Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, released a statement titled “Facts to Address the False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick.”

The two-page statement addressed a couple of rumors surrounding the former quarterback’s fate at the NFL and what occurred since his departure.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight again,” the statement reads. “Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it’s the truth and nothing else.”

Kaepernick’s team reassures he’s still capable to play although he filed a grievance which has already been settled. They also confirm that despite reports, he has not interviewed or worked out with any team. He did visit the Seattle Seahawks, however, the team didn’t work out with him.

“I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin’s employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin,” Nalley wrote. “In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it.”

The docs state Kap has spent the past three years preparing for the possibility to get back on the field. Some question his desire because he’s the one that walked away from the 49ers, but the statement clears that up too.

“Colin opted out after his conversation with the 49ers GM, John Lunch, who told Colin they were going to cut him and publicly state, ‘I don’t want to characterize it as he made a decision to leave here … You can opt out, we can release you,'” Nalley wrote. “Colin opted out prior to free agency to maximize potential employment opportunities and because the 49ers would have cut him prior to the start of the 2017 season.”

The full statement in regards to Colin Kaepernick is available below: