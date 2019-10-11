News reports revealed that the currently incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine landed a $10 million record deal on Thursday. The multi-million dollar deal is reported with his original label 10k Projects and is attached to two albums.

The “Gummo” rapper went from facing a minimum of 47 years in prison on firearm and racketeering charges to potentially getting off with time served in his upcoming sentencing this December. At this point, everyone following the case knows that the Brooklyn born rapper agreed to cooperate with federal authorities in their case against the Nine Trey Bloods.

According to the New York Times, Tekashi’s testimony has directly resulted in the imprisonment of Nine Trey members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack who was found guilty of kidnapping the rapper. The recording of the kidnapping was released at the time of the trial.

It’s debatable whether or not authenticity is vital in your presentation as a rapper, but what’s not debatable is the benefits authenticity gives an artist. J. Cole can tour in the biggest arenas, go platinum with no features, and jump on a track with anyone because he stayed true to who he was.

YNW Melly’s “Murder on My Mind” nearly doubled in streams after the rapper was accused of a double homicide in February. Hip-Hop fans love authenticity, and that’s exactly why 6ix9ine will get out of jail and go platinum.

Prior to ever being arrested, 6ix9ine already isolated himself from an abundance of artists like YG, The Game, Chief Keef who he admittedly ordered a hit on, Trippie Redd, and the list goes on. So now, there are two main questions that have been floated regarding 6ix9ine’s post-prison life.

Is 6ix9ine going to be safe and how will he get anyone to work with him? The answer to the first question is that we hope so. Regardless of feelings, one may have about cooperation with federal authorities, or his antics prior to the arrest, violence is not something anyone should encourage or condone. As for the second question, he’s already begun that process.

No one should doubt his ability to find producers, and if you did, you’re mistaken because the rainbow-haired rapper reportedly has purchased two beats from young producers in New York City. Tekashi’s label 10k Projects also is mainly in charge of finding production as well.

When labels purchase beats from producers there isn’t always a clear cut artist that’ll be performing on the beat. So unless producers flat out boycott 10k Projects, who’s to say a beat that may have been for Trippie Redd, Lil Gnar or Icy Narco won’t end up in 6ix9ine’s Pro Tools session.

Rappers have publicly shamed the multi-platinum artist. When asked if he would ever work with Tekashi 6ix9ine, DaBaby told Power 106’s Big Boy “F-ck no,” and there’s no question that a lot of rappers would have the same sentiment.

But features were hardly necessary to make his singles pop. In his short career, Tekashi was able to collaborate with some of the game’s best talent from Tory Lanez and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to seasoned vets like Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. But his features were never essential to his records performing well. 6ix9ine was able to sell a million copies of Dummy Boy because of who he was, not who he had featured on the project.

Instagram trolling, talking sh-t in interviews, the rainbow hair and the combination of gang affiliation and provocative homosexual behavior; that was 6ix9ine’s image and hip-hop hated it, but the Millenials loved it.

Early in this article, I said authenticity is what will make 6ix9ine’s next project a Platinum-selling work. It’s not his authenticity to the streets or being a real gang member because he has none and he isn’t. It’s his authenticity and dedication to trolling.

He was for internet trolls. He was for the Millenials who loved an artist going against the status quo. 6ix9ine told some of the most respected artists in the game to s—k his d—k with no intention of ever having to deal with the consequences.

He edited his head on a woman’s body in his ‘Gotti’ video to provoke homophobia that’s prevalent in this genre. His fans didn’t view him as a gangsta, his fans saw him as a troll, a viral internet meme, a mainstream Lil B The Based God.

6ix9ine’s fan base doesn’t care about street code. For most street rappers being an informant would mean the end of their career. For 6ix9ine, all his fans saw was him get locked up and beat his case by any means necessary; a minor setback. The same people that made Dummy Boy a platinum album are the same people that will make his next album on 10k Projects platinum.

By the time Dummy Boy reached RIAA Platinum status in September 2019, 6ix9ine was already reportedly working with the feds after a guilty plea. He now has a more mainstream story to tell and a lot more eyes watching his next move.

In recording his next project, he won’t have to change a thing. He can still talk gangsta, still talk about shooting, robbing, stealing, keeping his mouth shut to the law and all the other faux gangsta lyrics in his songs and his fans won’t even question it because that’s what trolls do. Come this time next year, 6ix9ine will have another platinum plaque on his wall.