Kevin Hart Makes First Statement Since Car Accident, Won’t Return to Work Until 2020

Kevin Hart has released his first statement since a car crash at the top of September left him in need of major back surgery and hospitalized.

Hart’s attorney reached out to Entertainment Weekly and offered a message regarding the two other occupants in the crashed 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said.

Hart had surgery and was discharged 10 days after the accident occurred in Malibu Hills, California. His attorney, Andrew Brettler, states Hart will not return back to work full time until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said.

Hart reportedly can walk on his own and has contributed promotional material for the forthcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level.