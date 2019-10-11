It’s been quite the week for Lil’ Kim, after receiving the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the Queen Bee delivers her fifth studio album, 9.

The album is the first release from Lil Kim since her 2016 Lil Kim Season mixtape. Her last album came in 2005, The Naked Truth.

The album is nine songs long and brings in features from Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild, Rich The Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

You can check out the full album below and be sure to check out her performance here.