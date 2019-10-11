The good news keeps coming for the City Girls.

Back in June, Yung Miami took to Instagram to share her pregnancy with the world. In celebration of the newest addition to the City Girls family, McDonald’s recently surprised the raptress with a special gift. The world-renowned fast-food chain sent a diamond and ruby-encrusted “World Famous Fries” chain necklace for her impending arrival. Yung Miami went to Instagram to thank the Golden Arches for the gift.

“I love it just as much as I love my 6 piece nuggets with my sweet & sour sauce,” she stated in her caption before lobbying for a potential commercial.

This gift comes a day after the Miami rap duo broke the internet for the long-awaited homecoming of groupmate, Jatavia “JT” Jackson. In celebration of her return, the duo released a new single, “First Day Out.”

For over a year, Yung Miami has performed as a lone City Girl, while leading the #FreeJT movement. The group has not skipped a beat. City Girls have landed two, top 30 singles on the Hot 100 charts in “Twerk” and Summer ’19 anthem, “Act Up.” Both singles have been certified platinum as well. With JT’s homecoming, you can expect her to hold it down while Yung Miami welcomes her newborn baby.