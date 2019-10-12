For the first time in the school’s almost 100 year history, Brigham Young University is going to start a Black quarterback in Saturday’s game. Redshirt Freshman Jaren Hall earned his start this weekend as they head to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls.

BYU decided to make a change in what has been a rough season so far currently standing at 2-3. Hall, a native of Spanish Fork, Utah, made his 2019 debut on September 28 against the Toledo Rockets. Hall through 3 completions on 6 attempts for a total of 39 yards.

Hall is now getting his first start after the original starter, Zach Wilson, suffered a hand injury against Toledo.

“I’m very proud of my ancestors, very proud of my ethnicity and all the things that come with that,” Hall told the Salt Lake Tribune. “So, it is an honor and a privilege to be here and to be playing in this wonderful university.”

The 6’1 205 lb QB is a legacy BYU athlete. Both his father and brother played football for the university according to the school website. In high school, Hall earned Maple Mountain’s 2015 Offensive Football Player of the Year.

The BYU Cougars face off against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday 3:30 p.m. EST.