Casanova 2x is still feeling the lingering effects of being a convicted felon in New York City. The Brooklyn born rapper will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud NYC on Sunday in what he says is a result of his 2007 conviction.

“I lost everything I ever loved and I’m STILL losing. So much so that “they” won’t allow me to perform at Rolling Loud NYC on Sunday,” Cas wrote on Instagram. “It’s unfair and unfortunate that my past, which I’ve dealt with legally and personally, continues to stigmatize me and my career as a recording artist. I’m at war with my past and the scars that they still leave on me everyday.”

Rolling Loud would’ve been a great venue to promote his new album Behind These Scars that he dropped on Friday. Casanova has a tour of his own starting December 1st in Cleveland and as of now is set to end on December 12th in New Haven, Connecticut.

If any rapper could relate to the RocNation artists struggle it’s Meek Mill, who was once barred from touring due to probation restrictions. Meek recently beat his case and has been advocating for criminal justice reform; it seems as though Cas wishes to do the same.

“I will continue to fight against biases and advocate for those facing this same issue,” Casanova wrote on Instagram.