Breezy is turning thirst to profit.

Last month Chris Brown was caught lurking under Rihanna’s picture on Instagram. Their relationship ended years ago, but it does not stop Chris from thirsting from time to time.

The Fenty Beauty mogul modeled some new lingerie to promote her latest Savage X Fenty line. Chris caught sight of the pic. Most ex’s would simply double-tap the picture to show he liked it. Breezy is not most ex’s. The picture left her 30-year-old ex lusting, lurking and eventually leaving some comments as well.

“I wanna be the lamp,” he said referencing the object from the photo.

These comments lit up the internet. Of course, he would garner a lot of attention from his comments. Now he is taking he taking it his lamp idea a step further and plans to profit from it. The Indigo crooner recently revealed his new customized Chris Brown lamps.

“Get your f–king lamps,” he exclaimed in the video. No word on what the prices are looking like, but you can assure yourself that it has a high probability of selling. After all, he is Chris Brown.

The Grammy Award recipient is currently on the last leg of his INDIGOAT tour with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Yella Beezy, and Joyner Lucas. You can catch Chris Brown at Staples Center tonight, Oct. 11. He will finish the rest of his tour dates in California, with the last show in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, Oct. 19. Grab some CB merch while you’re there, including the recently added face lamp.