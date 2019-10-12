Issa Rae is expanding her resume! The Insecure writer, producer, and actress is now the voice of Google Assistant. In a tweet announcing her latest accomplishment, Issa rights, “I’m the new voice of the Google Assistant! Uh, What? Say “Hey Google,” #TalkLikeIssa” and I’ll answer your questions, tell jokes and even give you compliments. Try me!

In the nine-second ad, Issa says, “You can still call me your Google Assistant, now I just sound extra fly followed by her laughter.

According to Google, You’ll also hear Issa’s voice when you’re in the mood for a joke or when you’re seeking motivation. Here are a few ideas to get you started with asking your Assistant, “Hey Google” “Do I need an umbrella today?”Tell me a secret.”What do you think of me?”Give me a quote from Issa Rae.”Sing a song.”

“Tell me a joke.”Or ask, “Mirror talk” or “How do I look?” for confidence-boosting affirmations.

Issa stays booked and busy. As we previously reported Issa along with Chef Gavin are executive producers of Butter + Brown