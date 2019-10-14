Ari Lennox is known for transparency with her fans, in another moment of such on Sunday afternoon, she voiced displeasure with her team on Twitter.

“Looking for a lawyer and new management,” Lennox shared on Twitter with a heart emoji.

Lennox would go on to detail more about the situation, revealing what appears to be a sense of betrayal and lack of work ethic on behalf of her counterparts.

I’m so happy to know who truly cares about my well being. It’s damn sure not certain people that I thought. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 13, 2019

People want to be there for the accolades but not the real grind. People love you when you’re the sweet baby doll but not when you’re human. Don’t want no more fake soulless shit around me. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 13, 2019

According to HotNewHipHop, the announcement does not reflect her status with Dreamville, instead of focusing on the duo of Paris Hines and Justin Lamotte. An explicit reason for the split is not clear.