Chance the Rapper released his debut studio album, The Big Day, almost three months ago, yet he surprisingly hasn’t released any official singles and/or music videos to support the project since then. However, he’s finally putting visuals to the powerful stories told in those songs by starting with his standout album cut titled “We Go High.”

Broken down by the man himself via the “making-of” IG video seen above, “We Go High” is a song that talks about losing love, going back out into the world solo to find the “single life swing” of things and ultimately coming to the realization that, in some cases, going back home to reconcile with your significant other can be the ideal decision. To bring it all to life, Chano tapped film producer Elijah Alvarado to direct the five-minute-long clip. Each scene plays out heavily through metaphors, particularly in one instance where rain pours over Chance’s head while partying in the club. It vividly depicts how you can be surrounded by a handful of beautiful women, with each at your picking, yet the one on your mind can cloud your thoughts so much that your subconscious literally becomes a thunderstorm.

The video ends on a positive note, with Chance taking a stroll through his personal vision of Chicago before finally reuniting with his wife. It’s a beautiful tale inspired by his real-life marriage to Kirsten Corley, and we just commend the homie for being so transparent on issues like these. No word on if this song will be included in the set for his upcoming SNL performance/hosting gig later this month, but we wouldn’t be mad at all if he decided to do a live rendition of this thought-inducing album cut.

Watch the music video for “We Go High” by Chance the Rapper above, and listen to The Big Day right now on all streaming platforms.