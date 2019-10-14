City Girls’ JT Went to the Studio Before Seeing Her Mom Upon Prison Release

City Girls’ JT is focused on cranking out hits.

Since her release from prison, JT has already put out a new single, “First Day Out.”

According to Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, there is a lot more from where that came from. TMZ caught up with QC co-founder at LAX this past weekend to talk about JT’s return and big moves from City Girls. Pee says that JT and Yung Miami are currently working on the Girl Code follow up. Fans can expect their sophomore album to drop much sooner than expected.

Pee also gave word that the QC team is not celebrating her release with a party. Instead, they are celebrating in the studio. JT’s hunger to make another successful project shows her dedication to the craft. Upon her release, she didn’t go see her mom. Instead, she went straight to the studio.