Earlier today, TMZ reported that Hot 97 plans to ban Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music when he gets out of prison. Ebro addressed the report earlier this morning on the Ebro In The Morning radio show, saying he would never talk to anyone from TMZ. He name-dropped a number of the station’s DJs that played Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music, including Funk Flex, DJ Drewski, and DJ Wallah.

The headline on TMZ read, “Tekashi 6ix9ine, Hot 97 Shunning Music Unless… “According to Ebro, that was a false statement.

“I don’t care what people say ’cause when that Tekashi music come out, guess what I’m doing? I’m playing it everyday,” he says.

“Goofball NY n***as created Tekashi 6ix9ine and supported the streets,'” Ebro said. “When he drops new music imma play that sh*t every day just to sh*t on y’all stupid f**ks.”

Goofball NY niggas created Tekashi 69 and supported “the streets” …. when he drops new music Imma play that shit everyday just to shit on ya’ll stupid fucks — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

Some of 6ix9ine’s fans chimed in on the situation. Ebro responded by calling him a pedestrian who doesn’t know sh*t.

Yea nah. I don’t. Ur a pedestrian u don’t know shit. https://t.co/A462PRgA3E — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

If the label is not careful were gonna have to revisit covering how his on-line shenanigans was fabricated from the beginning and who financed them.. 🤔 — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

Prior to his arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine was the king of trolling online. He often taunted a number of rappers and it worked in his favor. Ebro believes the TMZ story is gearing up to place 6ix9ine right where he left off. It will be interesting to see once he is released.

Last week, 6ix9ine signed a deal worth $10 million with his former label 10K Projects, for an English and Spanish album. The guy who was once facing close to 57 years in prison for his unlawful activity with the Nine Tr3 bloods will allegedly be released before Christmas of this year.