Elton John released a new memoir titled, Me, and he opened up about his perceptions of Michael Jackson during his last years in comparison to when he first met him as a young teen.

“I’d known Michael since he was 13 or 14 … He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine,” Elton reportedly writes, as per TMZ. “But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world, and away from reality the way Elvis Presley did.”

John went on to self-diagnose the King of Pop’s mental state or blamed it on him abusing prescription drugs. Regardless of the reason for his weird behavior, John made it clear that the legendary singer and performer “totally lost his marbles.”

“God knows what was going on in his head, and God knows what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of, but every time I saw him in his later years I came away thinking the poor guy had totally lost his marbles,” Elton continues. “I don’t mean that in the light-hearted way. He was genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around.” John also writes that Jackson “couldn’t seem to cope with adult company at all.”

Elton John spoke candidly about his own drug addiction when promoting his memoir on CBS News.

“It nearly destroyed my soul. My soul was black, like a charred piece of steak, until I said, ‘I need help.’ And suddenly, a little pilot light in my soul came along going, ‘Yes, I’m still here. I’m still here. I’m still here. I can still be rescued.'”

Me will be on book stands tomorrow, October 15th.